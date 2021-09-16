Britain set to lose silver after Ujah's positive B test

LONDON • Britain's silver medal in the men's 4x100m relay at the Tokyo Olympics is almost certain to be stripped after the International Testing Agency (ITA) confirmed on Tuesday that C.J. Ujah's B sample had tested positive for banned substances.

The 27-year-old provided the sample on Aug 6, the ITA said, the same day the British quartet won silver behind Italy.

If Britain are disqualified, Canada would take silver with China promoted to bronze, which would be their first Games podium finish in the event.

"The ITA confirms that as per the athlete's request, the B sample analysis was carried out by the Wada-accredited (World Anti-Doping Agency) laboratory of Tokyo on Aug 19, 2021 and the procedure confirmed the result of the A sample," the body said in a statement.

"The ITA has thus referred the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport Anti-Doping Division."

Ujah's samples tested positive for prohibited substances. They are commonly used to build muscle with effects similar to anabolic steroids.

Citing World Athletics' anti-doping rules, the ITA added: "Where the athlete who has committed an anti-doping rule violation competed as a member of a relay team, the relay team shall be automatically disqualified from the event in question, with all resulting consequences for the relay team, including the forfeiture of all titles, awards, medals, points and prize and appearance money."

Ujah was provisionally suspended following the result of the A sample last month.

He then released a statement saying he was "shocked and devastated" by the outcome of the test, adding: "To be absolutely clear, I am not a cheat and I have never and would never knowingly take a banned substance.

"I love my sport and I know my responsibilities, both as an athlete and as a teammate."

The possible forfeiture of the medals will be considered first, before the Athletics Integrity Unit follows up to consider any sanction for Ujah.

5:21.56 Francine Niyonsaba's new world record in the women's 2,000m.

Meanwhile, Wada said it will review the status of cannabis on its banned substances list in the wake of the positive test that saw American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended from the Tokyo Olympics. She tested positive in June and was handed a one-month ban.

Following a meeting of Wada's executive committee in Istanbul, the global anti-doping watchdog said a scientific review of cannabis would be conducted next year - although the ban on the drug will remain for the whole of next year.

World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe is among those who have backed calls for a review.

"It's not an unreasonable moment to have a review," the 64-year-old said. "It's sensible - nothing is set in stone. You adapt and occasionally reassess."

Meanwhile, Francine Niyonsaba capped off her season by breaking the 2,000m world record on Tuesday, finishing with a time of 5min 21.56sec at a Continental Tour event in Zagreb.

The Burundian, an 800m silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is banned from her preferred distance because of naturally high levels of testosterone and did not win a medal in Tokyo.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS