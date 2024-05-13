Britain’s youngest medallist Brown is back but with double dreams on hold

Britain's Olympic skateboarding bronze medallist Sky Brown has a training regime for the Games which means waking up early to surf, attending school and skating in the evening.

“I am fifteen though, so I do like to hang out and play with my friends too, but I’m skating and surfing and having fun,” she said.

Brown smiles brightly when she talks and the joy the teenager has for her sports is clear. She is stronger now than when winning bronze in women’s park aged 13 at the Tokyo 2020 Games when she became Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist.

Last year Brown became a world champion, claiming gold at park skateboarding in Sharjah. When it comes to the Olympics, her lofty dreams have stayed much the same over the years.

“I really want to get two golds,” she says of her Olympic dream of topping the podium in skating and surfing.

In March at the ISA World Surfing Games in Puerto Rico, those dreams were cut short for Paris. She placed third in the sixth repechage, with the two spots at the Olympics going to China's Yang Siqi and Spain’s Janire Gonzalez-Etxabarri.

Though Brown did not secure a place for surfing, she is first alternate for Britain’s women’s team. If someone gets injured or steps down, Sky would be the replacement.

“Maybe I get in, maybe I don’t,” she told Reuters, “I’m so happy with where I’m at.”

Brown will continue surfing and skating every day as she says that is her lifestyle regardless of competition, “I love skating, I love surfing, it’s just what I do,” she says.

The teenager, who does not have a coach and maps out her own training, has no worries ahead of Paris. “I’m still young, I’m still fifteen, I have many Olympics ahead of me,” she says.

CROWD SUPPORT

Though her double-discipline dream is on hold for now, Brown says she will again be aiming for gold in both sports at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, a city she considers home.

While she spends most of her time living and training, which includes playing sports with her friends, in San Clemente, California, Brown was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and has a British accent for some words thanks to her English father.

In 2021, Brown, like all athletes, competed in a crowd-less Olympics due to COVID restrictions, which delayed the Games.

Asked what most excites her about the Paris Olympics, Brown replies having a crowd cheer her on. “I can’t wait to skate in front of a crowd, I feel like that will really push me," she says. Only her father was able to support her in Tokyo.

“My mum and my brother didn’t get to come to the last Olympics and I was really bummed about that,” she says.

This time will be different though.

“I’m definitely really excited to get them to come and have my dad supporting me again too,” adds Brown

Brown, who has been vocal about inspiring young girls to go after their dreams, says she will also be looking out for other faces in the crowd.

“I’m definitely keeping an eye out for little girls watching me. Maybe before I take a run, I’ll see a little girl and it’ll put a fire in my heart to push harder,” she says.

Written on the back of her helmet when Brown skates is a motto she has been repeating for years: “Be brave, be strong, have fun and do it because you love it.”

The soon to be sixteen-year-old says she aims to enjoy every minute of competition and her journey in getting there. REUTERS