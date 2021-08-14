Britain could lose silver

LONDON • Britain's Olympic 4x100m relay silver medallist Chijindu Ujah was provisionally suspended for allegedly breaching anti-doping rules at the Tokyo Games, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday.

Three other track-and-field athletes who were suspended during the Olympics - Morocco-born Bahraini 1,500m runner Sadik Mikhou, Georgian shot putter Benik Abramyan and Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo - were also listed.

The AIU said in a statement it had been notified by the doping control laboratory in Tokyo after the Games that Ujah had returned an adverse analytical finding (AAF) from a test carried out during the Olympics.

It listed the prohibited substances detected as Ostarine and S-23, both classified by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) as a selective androgen receptor modulator with effects similar to anabolic steroids.

If the positive test is confirmed, Ujah's relay teammates - Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake - could be stripped of their medals too.

That would mean Canada, who came in third, would be upgraded to silver, while China, in fourth, will bag the men's relay bronze for the first time.

The AIU said it had worked closely with the International Testing Agency (ITA) during the Games and provided the intelligence to carry out specific target testing on two of the four athletes, without naming them.

"The AIU now awaits the conclusion of the ITA proceedings against the above athletes, which will determine whether any anti-doping rule violations have been committed and what consequences (if any) should be imposed in relation to the Olympic Games," it said.

The body added that it had been notified of another AAF for Odhiambo in a sample collected in South Africa on June 24, before the Games started, resulting in the suspension of the 100m sprinter before the qualifying heats in Tokyo.

Mikhou was suspended for allegedly receiving a blood transfusion, while Abramyan failed an out-of-competition doping test for steroids.

A UK Athletics spokesman said it could not comment on ongoing processes, but the Daily Mail said that senior figures were "left stunned" by the news.

Ujah, 27, has not yet commented publicly but Italy's double Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs yesterday said it made him smile to see the British media switch focus to a doping case in their own country, after previously raising suspicions that he could be a drug cheat.

"It makes me smile, thinking of those people who spoke without thinking about what they were saying, who must now look to their own home instead," said the 100m winner, who also led the Italians to their first 4x100m relay victory.

"I have worked so hard, I have made sacrifices and I did not want to lend weight to people who do not know what they are talking about."

Jacobs announced on his Instagram page on Thursday that he will not compete again until next year, saying he did not want to burn himself out.

"The decision to not compete again until 2022 was not simple, also because I am a competitor and always want to race, but then you realise that Tokyo is a starting point," the 26-year-old said.

"Next year, there are important events like the World Championships and European Championships, and I want to arrive there in top form and prove myself."

REUTERS