Bring on the Kranji Mile, says trainer Meagher

Neither of the two Lim's heavyweights won on Saturday, but trainer Daniel Meagher was still in a "bring on the Kranji Mile" mood straight after.

Lim's Kosciuszko was the one both Meagher and pundits gave an edge over Lim's Lightning to win the Class 1 race over 1,400m.

He was punted down to even-money favouritism. But the bubble finally burst.

The Kermadec four-year-old's winning streak of eight-from-eight came to an end, after he finished a close second to lightweight chance Gold Star, who won in record time.

The reigning Singapore Horse of the Year, Lim's Lightning was resuming from his Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) triumph last November.

Fitness and distance were the hurdles, even if the triple-Group 1 winner still had his admirers going by his second-favourite tag.

But he could muster only sixth place under regular partner Danny Beasley, beaten by four lengths.

Obviously, Lim's Kosciuszko's brave effort to make all the running got an A+.

But Meagher thought it was still a cracking run from Lim's Lightning, given the circumstances.

"I was happy with both horses. They both went very well," said the Australian.

"Fitness and weight got the better of Lim's Lightning. With 59kg on his back, he's done a good job, considering he was not 100 per cent fit.

"Dan said he was a bit fresh as he hasn't raced for a while. I don't think coming from off the pace is his favourite position, as he's won the Gold Cup and the Raffles Cup by leading.

"They also ran (a) record time, even if I don't quite understand the timings that day. They nearly broke the record in a Class 4 race after that, so I won't give the timings too much weight.

"For the record, this was not his grand final. He just needed to recover and that's just the way he did it. He has pulled up really well."

Meagher apportioned laudable merit in Lim's Kosciuszko's 3/4-length second to weights and measures.

"Lim's Kosciuszko had 53.5kg on his back and still beat multiple Group 1 winners who had less weight on their backs," he said.

"The winner Gold Star had 50kg, while horses like Hard Too Think (third) and Top Knight (10th) had 49 to 51.5kg.

"He's done an amazing job to beat three-quarters of the field, who had less weight than him at his ninth start.

"Don't forget Katak and Kharisma carried a little bit more weight, both finished behind him.

"CC (Wong) can't believe he was beaten. He said he went even better than the last time he rode him."

With three weeks to go before their main target - the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) on May 21 - Meagher knows Saturday's race has accomplished its mission as a tune-up.

"It's all systems go towards the Kranji Mile for both," he said.

"Lim's Kosciuszko will be very well suited at weight-for-age conditions, and so will Lim's Lightning. They will be measuring up to a different situation in the Kranji Mile.

"It's a whole different scenario. I don't know if Gold Star will run and meet us at level weights, but 9kg (pull in weights between him and Lim's Lightning on Saturday) was a massive difference.

"Hard Too Think had no weight on his back and ran on nicely, but will now meet us on equal terms.

"It'll be a proper race, and we'll just make sure our two horses will be fit and ready on D-Day.

"Lim's Lightning will come on from Saturday's run and will have a trial before the Kranji Mile.

"Lim's Kosciuszko won't need a trial as he's had many runs under the belt."