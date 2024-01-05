Brilliant at 16? There’s nothing in sport like the prodigy

Thud. Thud. A terse Rocky, in the movie of the same name, is hurling darts at his bathroom door. Luke Littler isn’t built like the boxer, but he’s cut from the same surprising cloth. He’s a nobody, an outsider, till his remarkable hands, too, abruptly change his story.

“Just win a game.” It’s all Littler wants to do at the World Darts Championship. Get on a scoreboard. Not go home empty-handed. Except he wins six matches and only loses in the final. Rocky loses, too, in his first fight but there’s a difference.