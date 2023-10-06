Brighton stage late comeback to draw with Marseille

Soccer Football - Europa League - Group B - Olympique de Marseille v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - October 5, 2023 Brighton &amp; Hove Albion&#039;s Lewis Dunk receives medical attention after the match after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group B - Olympique de Marseille v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - October 5, 2023 Brighton &amp; Hove Albion&#039;s Joao Pedro scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group B - Olympique de Marseille v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - October 5, 2023 Brighton &amp; Hove Albion&#039;s Pascal Gross celebrates scoring their first goal with Joel Veltman REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group B - Olympique de Marseille v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - October 5, 2023 Brighton &amp; Hove Albion&#039;s Kaoru Mitoma in action with Olympique de Marseille&#039;s Chancel Mbemba REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group B - Olympique de Marseille v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - October 5, 2023 Brighton &amp; Hove Albion&#039;s Billy Gilmour in action with Olympique de Marseille&#039;s Vitor Oliveira and Iliman Ndiaye REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
MARSEILLE, Framce - Brighton & Hove Albion struck twice in the second half, including a late penalty, to recover from two goals down and grab a 2-2 draw at Olympique de Marseille in an entertaining Europa League Group B game on Thursday.

Chancel Mbemba scored first for the hosts after a well-timed pass into the box, guiding the ball into the far corner, and Jordan Veretout doubled the lead 90 seconds later.

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross breathed life into the match after 54 minutes with a side-foot finish from Kaoru Mitoma's cutback.

Brighton dominated the closing stages and won a penalty two minutes before stoppage time when Jonathan Clauss fouled Tariq Lamptey and Joao Pedro converted from the spot. REUTERS

