'Bright future' for team Singapore

Sports administrators yesterday hailed the "bright future" ahead for Singapore sport after the showing by its athletes at the SEA Games, with 62, or over a third, of the 164 medals garnered claimed by debutants.

In a press conference at the Hyatt Regency Hotel wrapping up the country's performance in the Vietnamese capital, Singapore Sport Institute chief Su Chun Wei said the contingent of 424 athletes across 33 sports "has done well, we are proud of what we have achieved".

He added: "We want Team Singapore to not be satisfied with whatever achievements, and must always aim to do better. So I must say, yes we have met our targets and expectations in our internal projections."

However, he declined to reveal what that figure was.

The Republic clinched 47 gold, 46 silver and 71 bronze medals, after badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew lost his singles final.

The total haul is Singapore's third-best showing at an away SEA Games, behind only Kuala Lumpur (58 golds) in 2017 and the Philippines (53) in 2019, both of which featured a significantly larger contingent of athletes.

National athletes also set five Games records, 16 national marks, and 41 personal bests - the cohort finished fifth as host nation Vietnam topped the overall medal table.

Swimmer Quah Jing Wen, 21, was the best individual performer with six golds, while 18-year-old teammate Gan Ching Hwee claimed five of her own.

While the pair are swimming at their fourth and second Games respectively, Su was pleased by Singapore's 245 debutants, or 57 per cent of the contingent. He singled out Kimberly Ong (wushu), Letitia Sim (swimming) and Elle Koh (fencing) as standouts.

He added: "More than half our contingent are debutants and we know (they) have done well.

"This is a testament to the ability of the Singapore high-performance system to regenerate and to have a new cohort of athletes coming up to do us proud."