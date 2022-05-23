'Bright future' for team Singapore

Sports administrators yesterday hailed the "bright future" ahead for Singapore sport after the showing by its athletes at the SEA Games, with 62, or over a third, of the 164 medals garnered claimed by debutants.
In a press conference at the Hyatt Regency Hotel wrapping up the country's performance in the Vietnamese capital, Singapore Sport Institute chief Su Chun Wei said the contingent of 424 athletes across 33 sports "has done well, we are proud of what we have achieved".
He added: "We want Team Singapore to not be satisfied with whatever achievements, and must always aim to do better. So I must say, yes we have met our targets and expectations in our internal projections."
However, he declined to reveal what that figure was.
The Republic clinched 47 gold, 46 silver and 71 bronze medals, after badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew lost his singles final.
The total haul is Singapore's third-best showing at an away SEA Games, behind only Kuala Lumpur (58 golds) in 2017 and the Philippines (53) in 2019, both of which featured a significantly larger contingent of athletes.
National athletes also set five Games records, 16 national marks, and 41 personal bests - the cohort finished fifth as host nation Vietnam topped the overall medal table.
Swimmer Quah Jing Wen, 21, was the best individual performer with six golds, while 18-year-old teammate Gan Ching Hwee claimed five of her own.
While the pair are swimming at their fourth and second Games respectively, Su was pleased by Singapore's 245 debutants, or 57 per cent of the contingent. He singled out Kimberly Ong (wushu), Letitia Sim (swimming) and Elle Koh (fencing) as standouts.
He added: "More than half our contingent are debutants and we know (they) have done well.
"This is a testament to the ability of the Singapore high-performance system to regenerate and to have a new cohort of athletes coming up to do us proud."
Singapore chef de mission S. Sinnathurai, who was supported by two assistant chefs de mission in Asmah Hanim and Damien Ler, saluted members of the Singapore secretariat, whom he said "worked day and night to make sure our athletes are able to perform at the highest level".
Sinnathurai added: "Our athletes displayed a very strong spirit competing against the best in the region, they showed grit and resilience amid the conditions set upon them in a recovering pandemic environment.
"Overall, I couldn't be prouder and I'm very thankful for everyone's contribution in our successful campaign here in Hanoi."
Singapore National Olympic Council secretary-general Chris Chan said the performances of athletes, particularly the younger ones, bode well as the country is hosting the 2029 Games. The next edition will be in Cambodia next year, followed by Thailand (2025) then Malaysia (2027).
The contingent's two youngest athletes, 14-year-olds Elle (fencing) and Max Lee (diving), won a gold and silver in their respective events in their maiden Games and could feature in seven years on home soil. In 2015, Singapore had its best showing of 84-73-102 for a total of 259 medals.
Chan said: "We certainly hope Team Singapore is able to continue to represent the best of the Singapore spirit and inspire us through the journey (to 2029)."