Brewers beat Rays 4-1 for first World Series title

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Oct 28 - The Milwaukee Brewers captured their first World Series title on Wednesday, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 to seal a 4-1 series triumph.

The Brewers offense was relentless at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, scoring a run in the second, one in the fifth and two in the sixth, while National League Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski threw 5-2/3 shutout innings.

It was the Brewers' first appearance in the Fall Classic in 44 years and first championship since the franchise was founded in 1969.

"I know the city has waited a long, long time for this and we're so happy to bring it back to them," said Christian Yelich, who joined the Brewers in 2018.

"I can't wait to get back there and celebrate."

Misiorowski thanked Brewers fans for their support.

"They've been nothing but supportive this year and in years prior, and it has been amazing," he said, holding back tears.

After winning 103 game in the regular season to lock up the NL Central, the Brewers beat the San Diego Padres in the NL Division Series and swept the two-time defending champion LA Dodgers in the NL Championship Series to reach the World Series.

The franchise had previously made only one World Series appearance, losing to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1982. REUTERS