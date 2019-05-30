Breast cancer survivor finds new meaning through dragon boating

SINGAPORE - Before she started dragon boating, Catherine Lee often felt fatigued; she could not walk long distances and her body was constantly aching.

But, after getting hooked on the sport more than two years ago, the breast cancer survivor can now take on an intense two-hour dragon boat training session, do body-weight exercise and pilates.

The 55-year-old mother of two was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2015 and underwent six months of treatment.

"After the (cancer) treatment I was quite weak and that's when I decided that I needed to do something about it, I couldn't just let my body be," the finance admin manager said.

In April 2016, she joined the Breast Cancer Foundation where she discovered dragon boating through one of its programmes where the team captain shared her journey and the benefits of the sport.

Inspired, Lee picked up the sport in September that year and started training with the Breast Cancer Foundation Paddlers in the Pink.

She mused: "After training in dragon boating, I found that physically, I'm a lot stronger, mentally I'm more alert and emotionally I'm more controlled.

"I feel peaceful and calm whenever I'm out paddling on the Kallang River. I love the camaraderie and sense of belonging to a team. Even though the training is tough, we're all having fun together, supporting and encouraging each other to push on."

Her teammates also supported her when she suffered a relapse in December 2017 and had to take a break from the sport to complete an eight-month treatment.

Lee recalled: "When I was doing my treatment, they would... text me to ask me how I am; whenever they had outings they would invite me and when they had training I was still in the loop.

Related Story A morning on the water with the DBS Asia Dragons Ladies Team offers an insight into their search for harmony

Related Story Dragon boat: DBS Marina Regatta 2019 adopts green theme to raise awareness on environmental issues

"My captain also monitored my progress and asked me about my treatment. All this made me feel so good because even though I wasn't training, I still felt like I was part of the team. They didn't shut me out from their activities."

Lee and her team will be participating in the DBS Marina Regatta this weekend, and have doubled their training sessions to twice a week in preparation for the event. During training, they also run, do jumping jacks and some body-weight exercises.

"Our coach has been pushing us during training to prepare for the event. We have two goals for the regatta, one is to win the race and the prize money and the other is to raise awareness that survivors can keep fit and healthy too," said Lee, who is participating in the regatta for the first time this year.

"We want to show people that cancer survivors can live normal, healthy lives and be active too."