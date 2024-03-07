Brazil's court annuls Nuzman, Cabral sentence over Rio 2016 corruption

Former Brazil's Olympic Committee (COB) President Carlos Arthur Nuzman leaves the public jail Jose Frederico Marques in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly/File Photo
Rio de Janeiro State Governor Sergio Cabral gives a speech during a promotional event for the next Pan American Games in Buenos Aires May 21, 2007. Rio de Janeiro will host the next Panam Games from July 13-29, with the participation of athletes from 42 countries. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian/File Photo
Updated
Mar 07, 2024, 09:21 AM
Published
Mar 07, 2024, 09:21 AM

BRASILIA - A Brazilian federal court annulled on Wednesday corruption convictions linked to Rio being picked as host of the 2016 Olympics and involving former Brazilian Olympic Committee president and former Rio governor.

The court justices decided the judge responsible for the earlier convictions did not have legal competence to rule on the matter.

In 2021, Carlos Arthur Nuzman, who was the head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee for more than two decades, was sentenced to more than 30 years in jail for crimes connected to buying votes for Rio de Janeiro to host the 2016 Olympics.

Former Rio de Janeiro Governor Sergio Cabral was also convicted for more than 10 years for collaborating to bribe International Olympic Committee (IOC) officials.

The judges said on Wednesday they want to hear involved parties before deciding to which court the case will be transferred to. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top