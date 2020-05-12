Brazil kid, 11, turns heads with triple spin

RIO DE JANEIRO • The closure of schools in Brazil due to the coronavirus pandemic has given 11-year-old prodigy Gui Khury plenty of time to perfect his skateboarding skills.

On Friday, he became the first person to land a 1,080-degree turn on a vertical ramp.

More than two decades after Tony Hawk completed the first 900-degree turn, he shattered the longstanding record by flying off the top of a ramp and completing three full spins in the air before landing cleanly and skating off.

The manoeuvre has long been considered one of the holy grails of skateboarding.

"The isolation for the coronavirus helped because he had a life that was about school and he didn't have a lot of time to train - when he got home from school, he was tired," the skater's father Ricardo Khury Filho told Reuters.

"So now he is at home more, he eats better, he has more time to train and can focus more on the training, so that has helped.

"He has an opportunity to train here... So the isolation helped him focus."

With Brazilian states under varying degrees of lockdown, Gui's family make the 20-minute journey to his grandmother's house on most days to deliver food and drop him off so that he can train on the vertical ramp, bowl and street course they had built in her back garden.

It was on that ramp that the pre-teen, who at eight years old was already the youngest skateboarder to nail the 900-degree turn, completed his feat.

"I was like, oh my god, what did I just do?" Gui said on Sunday, two days after achieving his historic feat. "I was just like OK, I landed it. Now I am going to celebrate."

His celebration was "mac and cheese at home" with his family.

American skateboarding legend Hawk landed the first 900 in 1999, nine years before Gui was born.

1,080

degree turn on a vertical ramp that Gui Khury was the first skateboarder to achieve.

Hawk was 31 when he successfully completed the trick, calling it the biggest moment of his competitive career. Fewer than a dozen skaters have achieved the feat in the years since, putting into perspective Gui's achievement.

American Tom Schaar completed a 1,080-degree turn in 2012, but on a mega ramp that gives skateboarders a higher speed and elevation in which to complete all three turns.

Gui's triple spin was recorded by his parents on their phone and posted on his Instagram page.

"I sent it to all my favourite skaters, like Tony Hawk, Bob Burnquist and Neal Mims," he said from his home in Curitiba, in southern Brazil.

"Some posted it on their stories and some actually posted it on their Instagram. I was like that's so crazy, because it's like a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It's so amazing. It's the best feeling ever."

The skater's next task is to keep practising the 1,080-degree turn so he can complete the trick in competitions.

Then, with the confidence that perhaps only an 11-year-old can pass off, he imagines attempting skateboarding's next big milestone, the 1,260.

"One person has done it only, but it was on a mega ramp so it will be way (more) difficult for me," Gui said. "It could be (possible). You never know."

Skateboarding is set to make its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games, which have been pushed back to next year because of the Covid-19 disease.

REUTERS