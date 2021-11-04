Braves dig deep to end 26 years of pain

HOUSTON • Max Fried hurled six shutout innings and Jorge Soler smashed a towering home run as the Atlanta Braves captured their first World Series since 1995 with a 7-0 rout of the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

Starting pitcher Fried put on a clinic in Game 6, striking out six batters for the Braves, who wrapped up the best-of-seven series 4-2 in front of a crowd of 42,060 at Minute Maid Park in Texas.

"I had to dig deep," said the lefthander Fried. "I knew how much they believed in me and I just had to go out there and give it one more outing. I couldn't be happier to do it with this group of guys."

Fried got plenty of support from the Braves' batters, who scored most of their runs on Tuesday via the long ball.

Cuba's Soler was the biggest contributor on offence and was named Most Valuable Player of the 2021 World Series. The veteran outfielder, whom the Braves acquired at the Major League Baseball trade deadline, hit his third go-ahead home run of the series.

The designated hitter clobbered a 446-foot three-run homer out of the ballpark in the third, Dansby Swanson belted a two-run shot two innings later to give the Braves a commanding 5-0 lead and Freddie Freeman had a solo shot in the seventh to round out the scoring.

Closer Will Smith got Astros batter Yuli Gurriel to ground out to shortstop Swanson for the final out, sparking a wild celebration on the field.

While the 27-year-old Fried rebounded from a pair of sub-par performances in his two previous outings, the Astros could not overcome their pitching woes, which included a patchwork of relievers coming on after an early exit by rookie starter Luis Garcia.

"Their pitching shut us down," Houston manager Dusty Baker said. "It's tough, but you have to keep on truckin' and it gives you even more incentive next year. It's tough to take now. It really hurts."

The World Series triumph completed a remarkable turnaround for Atlanta, who were 52-55 on Aug 1 and seemingly out of contention for a play-off place after a season disrupted by injuries to key personnel.

In July, their best player, outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr, suffered a torn knee ligament.

Then they lost their top pitcher, Charlie Morton, to a broken leg in the second inning of Game 1 of the World Series.

They also defied the controversy surrounding Major League Baseball's decision to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta, in response to a Georgia law that restricted voting access in the state.

Atlanta first baseman Freeman, who has been with the Braves since 2007, said the team had come through so much this season.

"This team hit every pothole and bump you could possibly hit this year," he said. "Every thing that could go wrong, went wrong, and we overcame every single one of those things.

"This group came every single day and worked and worked and worked, and now we're world champions."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, NYTIMES