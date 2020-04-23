Brady, Spurs pair caught flouting social distancing rules

MIAMI • Tampa Bay could not be happier when quarterback Tom Brady decided to take his talents to the Buccaneers. But even the National Football League (NFL) superstar was not welcome at a Florida city park closed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The six-time Super Bowl champion was kicked out of the park after he was found exercising there.

During a daily update on Monday on the virus, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said a warden spotted someone exercising alone in one of the city's parks, which are closed to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

"She went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady," she said in a virtual news conference.

The city said on Twitter on Tuesday: "Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can't wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles - until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve."

Brady, 42, signed a contract with Tampa Bay recently, closing a successful two-decade stint with the New England Patriots. He will be looking to win a record-extending seventh Super Bowl title and fourth with Rob Gronkowski, 30.

The former Patriots tight end came out of retirement and was traded to the Buccaneers to reunite with Brady, both teams announced on Tuesday.

The new NFL season is set to start in September. Teams are allowed to conduct online workouts but no on-field work is allowed until all 32 club facilities can reopen.

During the pandemic, most athletes worldwide have been training at home and practising social distancing. But like Brady, Tottenham Hotspur footballers Serge Aurier and midfielder Moussa Sissoko too broke lockdown rules.

The duo were forced to apologise on Tuesday after flouting British government guidelines.

Ivory Coast defender Aurier posted a video of himself training with teammate Sissoko on Instagram. The 27-year-old, who was wearing a mask, has since deleted the videos showing him running shuttles then sitting next to French midfielder Sissoko, disregarding social distancing advice.

Just hours later, the pair released a statement accepting they were in the wrong and pledged to donate to the National Health Service.

They are the latest figures at the Premier League side to flout the rules. Just two weeks ago, manager Jose Mourinho was pictured holding a one-on-one training session in a park with France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. On the same day, Tottenham duo Ryan Sessegnon and Davison Sanchez were filmed running side-by-side, while Aurier has also posted a separate video of him running with a friend.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS