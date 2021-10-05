Brady sets passing mark at old NFL haunt

LOS ANGELES • Tom Brady's much ballyhooed return to New England to face his former team and long-time coach, Bill Belichick, was not the homecoming he envisioned.

The warm welcome before the game from the 65,800-strong crowd, who had adored him for two decades, melted in a steady downpour as he took the field at Gillette Stadium to boos.

However, Brady became the National Football League's (NFL) all-time leading passer as the Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers squeezed past the Patriots 19-17.

New England's favourite son was making an emotional return to Foxborough on Sunday night and facing his former team for the first time after two decades of dominance which resulted in six Super Bowl championships.

"I am not tearing up," the 44-year-old quarterback said.

"I already went through all that. It was my home for 20 years. I have the best memories."

Playing in a steady rain, Brady became the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards after completing a 28-yard throw to teammate Mike Evans in the first quarter to pass Drew Brees, 42, by one yard.

Brady entered the contest needing 68 yards to pass the recently retired Brees (80,358 yards).

"I can throw a little bit and I am glad I have had some great guys to catch it," Brady, who now has 80,560 total yards, said.

"It's pretty cool. Nothing in this sport can be accomplished without incredible teammates. Guys did a great job catching the ball for 22 years."

Earlier in the week, Brady said he was in no mood for a stroll down memory lane, but after his 305th NFL game, he admitted to being on an emotional ride.

"I was just trying to keep my poise," he added. "We did get a win on the road. It is a good win here."

Patriots fans clamoured for tickets to Sunday's game, splurging up to US$13,000 (S$17,650) for the chance to pay tribute to Brady, who never had the chance to say his goodbyes.

New England honoured Brady with a one-minute video of his highlights before the game, while the Buccaneers published a photo of their star talking warmly to Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the game.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES