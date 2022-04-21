Boyfriend sought for runner's killing

NAIROBI • A Kenya-born Bahraini athlete was found dead in her native country on Tuesday, in an incident that has revived memories of the killing last year of record-breaking distance runner Agnes Tirop in the same town.

Damaris Muthee Mutua's body was discovered in the world-famous running hub of Iten in western Kenya and local police said there was an ongoing manhunt for her Ethiopian boyfriend, identified as Koki Fai.

The 28-year-old competed for Kenya as a junior athlete and won two bronze medals at the Summer Youth Olympics in Singapore and the East African junior athletics championships in Khartoum, both in 2010, before switching her allegiance to Bahrain.

"According to Mutua's immediate neighbour, her boyfriend was seen in the house on Sunday morning. It's likely that the incident happened late on Saturday or early Sunday since the body was in a state of decomposition," county police chief Tom Makori said.

Mutua's murder prompted condolences from her peers.

"The cruelty human beings manifest is worrying and shocking... So heartbreaking," said 2015 javelin world champion Julius Yego.

Iten, a high-altitude endurance training centre for top athletes, hit the headlines last October when rising star Tirop, 25, was found stabbed to death in her home. Her estranged husband Emmanuel Ibrahim Rotich has been charged with her murder.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, XINHUA