Boxing: Usyk promoter says Saudi Arabia could host Joshua rematch

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Briton Anthony Joshua in action at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on Sep 25, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON (REUTERS) - World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk's rematch with Briton Anthony Joshua is likely to take place in late June with Saudi Arabia among the venues being considered, his promoter told Sky Sports on Monday (March 28).

Usyk beat Joshua in front of a sell-out crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September to seize the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organisation, International Boxing Federation and International Boxing Organisation belts.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Usyk returned to his homeland to join a territorial defence battalion, raising doubts about a rematch with Joshua.

However, ESPN reported last week that a fight between the two boxers would take place this summer after the Ukrainian sports minister gave Usyk permission to leave the country.

"(Saudi Arabia) is under discussion at the moment," Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk told Sky Sports.

"Late June is also the timing we are considering now. Many things will depend on how fast we manage to ink the papers.

"The good thing is that Usyk is already in Europe to start his preparation."

The winner could be in line for a unification bout with World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Tyson Fury of Britain.

