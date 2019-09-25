Boxing: This next fight is one I tell myself I won't lose, says Singapore boxer Nurshahidah Roslie

SINGAPORE - Nurshahidah Roslie has boxed competitively since 2008 and none of those 11 years since has been easy.

Pursuing her passion has meant a life of constantly juggling different priorities. She lectured at a local tertiary, went to Australia for further studies and now works as a food delivery rider.

The jobs keep changing but her desire to succeed as a boxer has never wavered.

"One big sacrifice as a boxer is finances," said the 31-year-old. "It's hard to live comfortably with my paycheck at the moment."

Most of her 16 fights since she turned professional in 2016, paid less than $2,000 each. Through a difficult and demanding decade, though, she has established herself as a trailblazer for women's boxing in Singapore.

A payoff for these sacrifices might finally arrive. On Saturday (Sept 28), Nurshahidah, whose nickname is "The Sniper", will contest for the World Boxing Council (WBC) silver super bantamweight title. She faces Chinese fighter Fan Yin at the Singapore Fighting Championship 8 event at the Foochow Building in Jalan Besar.

It is the highest-level professional boxing title contested by a local. And for Nurshahidah, it could be the ticket to bigger paydays.

"Winning the silver title would put her in line for a WBC world title shot," said her trainer Arvind Lalwani. "I've trained her since day one, and it's about time she got something out of it."

The WBC is one of the four major sanctioning bodies in pro boxing and the silver title is just one rung below the world title.Former holders include Laila Ali (super middleweight), the daughter of the late legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, and current mixed martial arts star Holly Holm (welterweight).

A challenger for the WBC world title could earn upwards of US$50,000 ($68,830), estimated Lalwani.

Nurshahidah, who in June 2016 became Singapore's first female professional boxing champion, is aware of the high stakes.

"Usually I go into fights believing maybe (the outcome)is 50-50," she said. "But this time I'm pushing myself further so the odds will be in my favour."

She first took up competitive boxing in 2008, representing Singapore as an amateur at local and overseas competitions. At the same time, she worked as a physical training lecturer at ITE College East.

When she enrolled at the University in Western Australia in 2014 to pursue a bachelor in sports science and exercise and health, she kept boxing. She cycled everywhere - to save money and also keep in shape - and honed her boxing at a local gym for 1 1/2 years.

To earn extra money, she stacked goods at Chemist Warehouse, a pharmaceutical chain.

She returned for the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore before deciding to turn professional a year later.

She has since compiled a pro record of 14 wins and two losses, and is ranked by boxing statistics website Boxrec as the 19th best fighter in her weight class. The WBC ranks her even higher, listing her fifth.

The financial rewards from boxing remain elusive and to support herself, she is a freelance boxing coach and does deliveries for Foodpanda on her Yamaha X1-R.

"It helps me make ends meet and I get to train, so I'm happy," she said serenely.

She gets pumped up when talking about the upcoming contest with Fan. At 22, the Chengdu-native is almost 10 years younger and while ranked 26th by Boxrec, is undefeated in her eight fights.

Nurshahidah said: "This fight has triggered something in me. I feel the pressure, the push, and it's a fight I tell myself I won't lose."

Tickets to the SFC 8 event are available at local gyms Juggernauf Fight Club, Evolve MMA, and Naksu Muay Thai, and at the door on Saturday.