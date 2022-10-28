Boxing: Singaporean women fighters eye double WBC Asia title milestone

SINGAPORE – Graphite is Samantha Quek’s main tool outside the boxing ring, but the Lasalle fine arts graduate will be relying on her eight-ounce leather gloves when she steps through the ropes on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old will take on Thailand’s Thanchanok Pha-nan for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia super bantamweight (up to 55.4kg) title in the co-main event of Juggernaut Fight Night at Route 65 in Suntec City. Quek’s sparring partner for over two years, Amanda Chan, will also be vying for a WBC Asia title – in the featherweight (up to 57.2kg) division. She also faces a Thai rival, Pattarawan Thaosuwan.