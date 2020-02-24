Boxing: Hearn wants all-British Joshua-Fury 'biggest fight' but Wilder has first dibs on trilogy

LONDON (AFP, REUTERS) - Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn wants a blockbuster all-British heavyweight unification clash with Tyson Fury this year in what would be "the biggest fight in the history of the sport".

This comes on the heels after the self-styled "Gypsy King" - a nod to his Irish Traveller heritage - put on a boxing masterclass at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (Feb 22) night.

Fourteen months after their dramatic and contentious split-decision draw, Fury battered Deontay Wilder for over six rounds, leaving him bleeding from his ear, before the American's corner threw in the towel in the seventh for his first career loss.

While Wilder has 30 days to activate a third fight clause to set up another contest, which would likely take place in June or July, Hearn is not keen for that to happen as he believes the Joshua bout makes more sense.

Fury is the World Boxing Council champion and with Joshua holding the other belts in the division, the stage is now set for boxing's first unified heavyweight title holder since Britain's Lennox Lewis 20 years ago.

"What a time for British boxing," Hearn said on TalkSport radio. "To have one world heavyweight champion would be great, but to have two with all the belts, we will never see it again.

"I have said and I will make this clear, we have to make this fight happen. We will never get the chance for two Brits to fight for an undisputed heavyweight world championship.

"I will promise you we will do everything we can to make this fight happen."

Hearn also that insisted Joshua, 30, (23-1, 21 knockouts) was eager to step into the ring with the 31-year-old Fury and would not be daunted despite watching his destruction of Wilder to leave his undefeated record (30-0-1, 21 KOs) intact.



"I have already spoken to A.J., he wants this fight," added Hearn. "He has zero fear of fighting Tyson Fury and he wants to be undisputed.

"Every country in the world will try to get this fight - for me, it should happen in the UK. First things first, let's get the fight made."

Speaking to YouTube channel Behind the Gloves, Fury is expecting to lace up his gloves for a trilogy with Wilder, but is also readying himself for the challenge of Joshua.

"I had a great and worthy dance partner in Deontay and I'm sure we're going to do it again," he said. "If Deontay don't want the rematch, then let's go A.J."