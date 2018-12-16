Boxing: Canelo pummels Fielding in third-round TKO at the Garden to take WBA super middleweight belt

(REUTERS) - Saul "Canelo" Alvarez proved too strong for Rocky Fielding as he delivered a third-round TKO on Saturday (Dec 15) to easily win their World Boxing Association (WBA) super middleweight title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The 28-year-old Mexican, the heavy favourite, imposed his will from the opening bell, delivering punishing body shots and knocking down his outmatched British opponent four times.

Alvarez, whose record improves to 51-1-2, sealed the win with a left hook that caused Fielding to take a knee and the referee to end the bout.

Despite standing 10cm taller at 1.85m and enjoying a 7.5cm reach advantage, Fielding (27-2-0) entered the night as a clear underdog.

Alvarez, whose lone defeat came at the hands of Floyd Mayweather in 2013, showed why as he became a three-division world champion and put himself in line for another headline fight against a more formidable opponent.

"I felt very strong. We did a good job and I feel very happy," he said.

"We'll enjoy this triumph and everything we've accomplished in 2018, and then we'll think about what is coming."