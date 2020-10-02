Boxing: Anthony Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, tests positive for Covid-19

LONDON (AFP) - Leading British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of Joshua Buatsi's bout with Marko Kalic on Sunday (Oct 4).

Matchroom Boxing chief Hearn said he left the secure bubble "immediately" after learning of his positive test.

Ghana-born British fighter Buatsi will take on Kalic for the World Boxing Association international light heavyweight title on Sunday in Milton Keynes.

Hearn, 41, insisted he was the only person to test positive in the wider camp building up to the fight to be staged at Stadium MK's Marshall Arena.

"Gutted to just find out I tested positive for Covid-19 today and have to leave the bubble immediately," the promoter of world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua posted on Twitter.

"Thankfully, all other tests were negative. Heading home to rest - catch up tomorrow."