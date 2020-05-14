Box your way to a fitter you

WARM UP

Do each exercise for one minute.

1. JUMPING JACKS

2. HIGH KNEES

Tip: Soften your knees (bend slightly) when landing.

Place your palms facing down at waist height.

Perform a jog on the spot, raising each knee high enough so that they touch your palms.

WORK OUT

Perform each exercise for 30sec, with a 15sec break between each exercise. Complete the circuit twice.

1. JAB, CROSS + 1 BURPEE

Begin in fighting stance:

SAFETY TIP Exercise at your own pace. Stop immediately if you feel unwell. If symptoms persist, see a doctor.

•Feet shoulder-width apart, with your feet standing on the same imaginary line.

•Non-dominant foot in front.

•Bring your weight onto the balls of your feet and soften your knees.

•Bring your fists up so that they are touching the side of your temples.

• Keep your elbows in close, touching your ribs.

Jab: Punch thrown straight ahead with your non-dominant hand.

Cross: The cross is thrown straight ahead with your rear, dominant hand.

Burpee: After jab and cross, get into a high plank position (palms beneath shoulders) and perform a burpee.

Then return to fight stance.

Perform the sequence for 60sec.

2. JAB, CROSS, HOOK + WEAVE

Hook: Using your right hand, keeping your elbow bent and arm up, both at 90 degrees, rotate your right hip forward to power the punch (think of your fist hitting the side of your opponent's face).

Weave: Lower yourself into a squat and take a small step to the right as you move your body kfrom side to side. (Like you are tracing the letter U with your upper body).

Perform the sequence for 60sec.

3. JAB, CROSS, HOOK, UPPER CUT + SQUAT JUMPS

Uppercut: Stand with your non-dominant foot forward, arms on guard. To perform an uppercut, bend slightly to the side of your dominant elbow, rotate your right hip and heel, and picture punching up and under your opponent's chin.

Bring arms back quickly and return to fighting stance.

Squat jumps: Begin with feet hip-width apart.

Hinge at the hips to push your buttocks back and lower down until your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Then press your feet down to explode off the floor and jump as high as you can.

When you land, immediately drop back down into a squat, and jump again. Tip: Soften your knees (bend slightly) when landing.

Perform the sequence for 60sec.



PHOTOS: FITNESS WORKZ



4. EIGHT STRAIGHT PUNCHES + FOUR HOOKS

Straight punches: Four left, four right.

Hooks: Two left, two right.

Perform this sequence for 60sec.

5. EIGHT STRAIGHT PUNCHES + FOUR UPPERCUTS

Straight punches: Four left, four right

Uppercuts: Two left, two right

Perform this sequence for 60sec.

COOL DOWN

Hold each stretch for 10 counts.

Tip: Go slow and steady to prevent overstretching. Stretch only to the point of mild discomfort.

1. FOREARM STRETCH

Sit on the floor. Extend your arms straight in front of you. Position your palms so that they are facing the sky and fingers pointing at yourself.

Place the back of your hands on the floor and lean gently into it so you feel a gentle stretch in your forearms. Hold position for 10 counts and repeat this process with palms on the floor and fingers facing forward.

2. SEATED HAMSTRING STRETCH

Remaining in a seated position, straighten your right leg, and move it as much as you can to the side.

Then exhale and lean forward to touch your toes with both hands.

Hold position for 10 counts and repeat for other leg.

3. SEATED OBLIQUE STRETCH

In a seated position, bring your left hand to your outer right knee and place your right hand on the floor behind you.

Exhale and twist your torso slowly to the right side. Allow your head and neck to follow the twist.

Repeat for the other side.

4. NECK TILTS

Left and right: Remaining in a sitting position, tilt your head gently to one side.• Look straight ahead and keep your chin level. Repeat for the other side

Up: Keep your palms together in a prayer position. Place your fingers below your chin and gently push upwards.

Down: Tilt your head down so your chin touches your chest. Clasp your hands together behind your head and push downwards gently.