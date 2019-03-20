Bowling: Young kegler wins inaugural World Junior Bowling Championships

SINGAPORE - National youth bowler Arianne Tay, 14, clinched the girls' singles gold medal at the inaugural World Junior Bowling Championships on Tuesday (March 19) in Paris.

The Methodist Girls School student scored 230 pinfalls in the final to defeat Peppi Konsteri (190 pinfalls) of Finland at Plaza Bowling Saint Maximin in the French capital. This is her first major international title.

Arianne was the top seed after the qualifying round, scoring 1,407 pinfalls in six games to be the best qualifier of 50 participants from 34 countries. She had beaten the Philippines' Grace Gella by 214 to 188 pinfalls in the semi-finals.

Arianne, who has been bowling for five years, said: "During the semifinals and finals I was very nervous because both my competitors were such great players, but I tried my best to focus on the process.

"I am now looking forward to bowling the doubles event with my teammate, Lu Yi, as well as the team event with Xavier and Eugene."

She will next team up with Quek Lu Yi, 16, for the doubles event on Wednesday.

They will then team up with their male teammates Xavier Teo, 17, and Eugene Yeo, 14, for the team-of-four competition.

The top 24 bowlers in the boys' and girls' all-events standings will qualify for the masters competitions.