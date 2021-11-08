Bowling: S'pore's doubles teams qualify for match play round at the IBF Super World C'ships

(From left) Cherie Tan and New Hui Fen qualified first in the women's 45-team field, while Shayna Ng and Iliya Syamim were third.
(From left) Jomond Chia and Jonovan Neo (2,279) and Cheah Ray Han and Darren Ong (2,166) finished eighth and 26th respectively to make the cut in the men's event.
  • Published
    57 min ago

SINGAPORE - All four Singapore doubles teams advanced to the match play round of the Nov 6-15 International Bowling Federation Super World Championships on Sunday (Nov 7).

At the Dubai International Bowling Centre, Cherie Tan and New Hui Fen qualified first in the women's 45-team field with a 10-game 2,330 total, while Shayna Ng and Iliya Syamim (2,256) were third.

The men's event saw 64 teams fighting for the 32 spots, with Singapore's Jomond Chia and Jonovan Neo (2,279) and Darren Ong and Cheah Ray Han (2,166) finishing eighth and 26th respectively to make the cut.

The 32 teams that have advanced to match play will be split into four groups comprising eight teams each and will bowl seven games of round-robin match play on Tuesday.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the bracket-style quarter-finals.

