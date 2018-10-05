Bowling: Singapore's young keglers add another gold and bronze at Asian School Championships

SINGAPORE - The Republic's young bowlers continued their good form at the 19th Asian School Tenpin Bowling Championships in Taichung, Chinese Taipei by adding two gold, a silver and two bronze medals in the team of four events on Friday (Oct 5).

The Singapore girls' B team of Adrianne Tay, Colleen Pee, Alena Dang and Quek Lu Yi bowled a total of 4,436 pinfalls to win the girl's team of four event.

The quartet finished 95 pinfalls ahead Australia's A team while Chinese Taipei's A team were third with 4,311.

Singapore's boys' A team of Eugene Yeo, Gerald Teng, Brandon Ong and Xavier Teo also did well by finishing third in the team of four event with 4,650 pinfalls.

Japan were champions with 4,959 while Chinese Taipei A (4,779) were runners-up.

Lu Yi, a 16-year-old Singapore Sports School student, also won the girls' all events gold after finishing with a personal best of 282 pinfalls. Teammate Alena was second with 264 while Australia's Jamie Phelan (247) took bronze.

Eugene, 14, and already Singapore's Under-15 Masters champion, earned a bronze in the boys' all events competition after scoring 431 pinfalls. He finished behind Hong Kong's Alex Yu (542) and Japan's Genki Hayashi (496).

After five days of competition, Singapore have won a total of four golds, three silvers and four bronzes. The competition ends on Oct 8.