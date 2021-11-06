Bowling: Singapore's Iliya Syamim strikes perfect game at IBF Super World C'ships

SINGAPORE - National kegler Iliya Syamim hit a perfect game of 300 in the first round of the Nov 6-15 International Bowling Federation Super World Championships women's singles qualification event on Saturday (Nov 6).

The 21-year-old, who is making her tournament debut, finished the first round at the Dubai International Bowling Centre with a total pinfall of 1,205 and is currently third in the standings.

Compatriot Shayna Ng is fifth after scoring a total of 1,139 pinfalls, while teammates Cherie Ng and New Hui Fen will take part in the women's singles first round later on Saturday.

The second and last round of the women's singles qualification event will take place on Monday.