Bowling: Singapore's Charlene Lim captures Malaysian Open women's crown

SINGAPORE - The Malaysian International Open is proving to be a special tournament for national bowler Charlene Lim.

She emerged victorious at the 2015 edition in the girls' open category and on Saturday (May 4), also at the Sunway Mega Lanes in Petaling Jaya, she captured the women's open division for her first international senior title.

Lim, 20, clinched the trophy by beating South Korean Sung Gyong-eun 191-166.

Lim, who had won a team gold and masters bronze at last month's Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships, said: "I felt like my hard work over the years have paid off. I am incredibly delighted and relieved to win this tournament as it has been a long three weeks of back-to-back competitions."

She had entered the stepladder finals as the top seed after averaging 227.38 from eight games in Round 2 of the Malaysian Open and said it took some of the pressure off her shoulders during her match against Sung.

The Republic Polytechnic student added: "I definitely felt the butterflies but I told myself to embrace the pressure and have fun on the big stage. Ultimately, it was all about focusing on my processes and being present."

Her team-mates Charmaine Chang and Jermaine Seah finished eighth and 15th respectively.

Lim is known as a fighter within the national set-up. She was only three when she was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukaemia, an acute form of cancer of the white blood cells. It took about four years before she was cured.

National assistant coach Vincent Lim was fulsome in his praise. He said: "Her persistent and grit on the lanes was the key to her success."

Winning a tournament as prestigious as the Malaysian Open was a testament to Lim's steady improvement, noted head coach Helmi Chew.

He added: "She's been building to this in training over the past few months... The coaches are very proud of her performance."