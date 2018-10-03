Bowling: Singapore win gold, silver and two bronzes at Asian School Championships

SINGAPORE - The Republic's youth bowlers continued in their rich vein of form at the 19th Asian School Tenpin Bowling Championships hosted in the Taiwanese city of Taichung, clinching a gold, a silver and two bronzes on Wednesday (Oct 3).

The pair of Alena Dang and Colleen Pee struck gold in the girl's doubles after registering a six-game total of 2,428 pins, 85 ahead of Singapore team-mates, Quek Lu Yi and Arianne Tay who won bronze.

Australia's Ivy Dickinson and Emily Johnston finished second with a 2,372 total.

Colleen, 14, said: "I felt that today's event went better than my singles event because my partner kept reminding me to stay calm and cool down especially when I missed a spare or threw a bad shot, allowing me to stay focused and keep calm."

Alena, 17, added: "I was really focusing on trying to make the shots and to stay in the zone."

The boy's doubles was a much closer affair, with only 10 pins separating the top three finishers. Two Singapore pairs finished on the podium, behind the winning Hong Kong pair of Alex Yu and Ivan Tse (2,671).

Xavier Teo and Eugene Yeo's 2,666 total was just five pins behind the winners, and five ahead of fellow Singaporeans Brandon Ong and Gerald Teng, who settled for bronze.

Also, on Tuesday, 15-year-old Singaporean Shin Zong Yi pipped team-mate Arianne to the girl's singles title.

Singapore's bowlers will also compete in the team and masters events of the championships that close on Monday.