Bowling: Singapore National and youth c'ships back at last; Teo, Chang win Open titles

SINGAPORE - After a two-year hiatus, bowling's Singapore National and National Youth Championships returned with a different look and feel, including the crowning of two first-time champions in the Men's and Women's Open categories on Saturday (Dec 11).

National bowlers Xavier Teo, 20, and Charmaine Chang, 22, came out tops in the Open events on the final day of the event, which started on Nov 27 and featured 738 bowlers across various categories including seniors, youth and age group.

Teo was pleased with his win at the Temasek Club and was also glad to be competing again after the pandemic-induced break.

He said: "It feels good because whenever you're competing, you get that adrenaline rush that, no matter how hard you try, you can't get in training."

He had qualified fourth for the step-ladder finals and had to battle past Muhammad Danial Zheng Yi and Cheah Ray Han before he triumphed 257-182 against Isaac Ngin the grand final.

Women's Open winner Chang said it took her a while to get used to the competition environment again on the first day but she eventually settled down.

"We usually train with safe distancing in place so it was different bowling in front of so many people again, although spectators weren't allowed," she explained. "But it felt great because we got to put our skills and what we learnt in training out on the lanes."

Chang, 22, also had to beat Arianne Tay and Charlene Lim before she reached the grand final, where she narrowly defeated Colleen Pee 236-232 to clinch her first nationals title.

The bowlers were allowed to bring one registered coach and they had to be fully vaccinated or present a valid negative pre-event test.

Face masks were worn at all times, including when bowling, and no gatherings or mingling across lanes was allowed.

The bowlers were also advised to practise good hygiene by using hand sanitisers frequently and avoiding high fives, fist bumps and cheering.

Chang said of the protocols: "They are important during the pandemic to protect everyone here to make sure we can compete and have fun."

Ng, 24, added: "The organisation has been great and it's not 100 per cent back to normal but I'm happy to be back and hopefully this gives (the authorities and organisers) the confidence so more competitions can be held soon."