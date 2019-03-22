Bowling: Singapore mixed team win bronze at World Junior Championships in France

SINGAPORE - The Republic's mixed team quartet won the bronze medal at the World Junior Bowling Championship in France on Thursday (March 21) evening.

The team of Xavier Teo, Eugene Yeo, Quek Lu Yi and Arianne Tay had qualified for the semi-final of of the team of four event with the second-highest number of pinfalls (5,477), behind South Korea (5,619).

But they fell 220-212, 199-180 to Mexico at the Institut du Judo in Paris.

The team bronze is Singapore's second medal at the competition, after Arianne, 14, won the girls' singles title on Tuesday.

Mexico will play South Korea - who beat Finland 204-201, 245-223 in the other semi-final - in the final on Saturday.