Bowling: Leong Weng Hong and Charmaine Chang clinch U-21 titles at National Age Group

SINGAPORE - Bowlers Leong Weng Hong and Charmaine Chang won the boys' and girls' Under-21 masters titles at the National Age Group tournament on Saturday (March 23) at Singapore Bowling @ Rifle Range.

Weng Hong, 17, recorded a 1,716 total to clinch the boys' title, while the 21-year-old Chang took the girls' gold with a 1,686 total.

Singapore University of Social Sciences undergraduate Chang said: "I didn't perform up to my expectations in last year's National Age Group so I just wanted to do better than the year before.

"I focused on bettering my position and also learned how to adapt to the conditions of each tournament."

The other winners in the week-long tournament were Koh Amirul Amin (boys' U-12), Ashely Zulkifly Minyi (girls' U-12), Gerald Teng (boys' U-15), Althea Dang (girls' U-15), Mike Ong (boys' U-18) and Ashely Teoh (girls' U-18).