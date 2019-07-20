Bowling: Iliya Syamim wins Hong Kong International Open

SINGAPORE - Singapore bowler Iliya Syamim won the Hong Kong International Open on Saturday (July 20), after beating Malaysia's Nur Amirah Auni 215-160 in the stepladder finals.

The 20-year-old was the top seed in the final stage, after topping the eight-game Women's Open Stage 2 Finals with a 1,794 total, ahead of Macau's Wong Son Ian (1,751).

She said: "Going to the stepladders, I felt very nervous but I told myself to keep calm and focus on the process, pick up my spares and go for the shot without any doubts.

"I just told myself to get the ball into the pocket and pick up any remaining pins left."

Iliya is the third Singaporean youngster to win titles in overseas competitions in recent months. In May, Charlene Lim, also 20, clinched the Malaysian International Open crown, while her teammate Amabel Chua, 19, won the Philippine Open in Manila a month later.

Iliya said: "Going into this tournament, I did not expect much and... trusted my coach (national assistant coach Vincent Lim) and communicated with him if there were any doubts that were going through my mind."