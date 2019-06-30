Bowling: Bernice Lim beats national teammate New Hui Fen to win first Singapore International Open crown

SINGAPORE - National bowler Bernice Lim won the 51st Singapore International Open in style on Sunday (June 30) after she beat teammate New Hui Fen over two games - 220-205, 214-213 - in a closely fought Women's Open stepladder final at Temasek Club.

The 27-year-old had strung four consecutive strikes in the closing frames of the one-game semi-final to qualify for the final with a 200-pinfall score, pipping her South Korean opponents Lee Yeon-ji (196) and Son Hye-run (194).

It was an all-Singaporean final at the Singapore International Open for the second time in a row, following last year's stepladder final between Jazreel Tan and Joey Yeo.

In the final, Lim needed to win the first game against New, who was made the top seed following her 1,859-pinfall effort earlier in the day, to force a second game play-off.

And the 2018 Asian Games women's trio bronze medallist duly delivered by outscoring New 220-205.

The finale was a nailbiting affair but Lim kept her nerves to edge out New 214-213 to win her first Singapore International Open title and take home the winner's cheque of $10,000.

Lim said: "I'm very happy, it was quite exhilarating bowling on home ground and with the crowd's support.

"Going into the final, I knew Hui Fen was a strong opponent because she led the whole finals this morning. But I just focused on my own game."

It was an all-Singaporean final at the Singapore International Open for the second time in a row, following last year's step-ladder final between Jazreel Tan and Joey Yeo.

In the Men's Open, Malaysian Rafiq Ismail emerged victorious after defeating South Korea's Kim Jun-yung 188-180 in the stepladder final.