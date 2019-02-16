Bowlers spread festive cheer

National bowlers packing festive bundles which included provisions such as instant noodles, biscuits and oranges as they helped to spread some Chinese New Year cheer yesterday by volunteering for Project Uplift. Inspired by Singapore Bowling Federation president Jessie Phua, the national bowlers distributed the festive bundles to over 200 families in the Telok Blangah and Spooner Road estates. The initiative is organised by Carrying Moments, comprising Jazreel Tan, Shayna Ng, Bernice Lim, Daphne Tan, Cherie Tan, New Hui Fen, Joey Yeo and Charlene Lim.