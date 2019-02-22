Bowler Muhammad Jaris Goh who flew Singapore's flag high is ST Athlete of the Year

For leading the Singapore men's team to a historic bronze at the World Men's Championships in December and another bronze at the Asian Games last August, Muhammad Jaris Goh became the first bowler to win The Straits Times Athlete of the Year award.

The 24-year-old received his trophy from Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu before 190 guests at a ceremony held at the Shangri-La Hotel yesterday. It was the 11th edition of the award.

St Andrew's Secondary hockey captain Sean See was named the ST Young Athlete of the Year. It was the second time this trophy was awarded.

The 16-year-old was recognised for his commendable act of sportsmanship during the Schools National B Division hockey bronze-medal play-off against Northland Secondary in March last year.

Ms Fu also announced at the ceremony that national sports agency Sport Singapore would provide extended support of $3 million to athletes aiming to compete at this year's SEA Games and next year's Asean Para Games, Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

This fund applies to athletes who do not qualify for the top-tier Sports Excellence Scholarship but show potential to excel and achieve a podium finish.

