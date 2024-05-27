Bowler Aiman Lim thrilled to be among S’pore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship recipients

SINGAPORE – Growing up, Manchester United fan Aiman Lim idolised goalkeeper David de Gea and dreamt of donning Singapore’s national colours.

However, his sporting journey took an unexpected turn in 2018 when he enrolled in Hai Sing Catholic School, where football was not available as a co-curricular activity (CCA).

The former F17 Football Academy trainee chose another sport, bowling, and now 18, Lim is more at home in a bowling alley than on a football pitch.

Lim, who is a two-handed bowler, said: “Not long after I joined bowling as a CCA, I started to realise that I was pretty good at it so I decided to focus all my efforts on it. My coach (Kenneth Ong) also saw the potential in me and he told my parents that I have what it takes to be a national bowler, so I was convinced that this is the path for me.”

The decision has started to pay off for the Temasek Polytechnic student. On May 27, Lim was one of 96 student-athletes who received the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship at a presentation ceremony held at his school.

His award in the high performance Under-18 category came on the back of a bountiful 2023 for the national youth bowler as he clinched three golds and a silver at the Asian Junior Tenpin Bowling Championships last August. He will next compete in the July 7-18 World Youth Championships in Incheon, South Korea.

A total of 404 recipients in 34 sports received $1.1 million at the presentation ceremony, which was attended by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) president Grace Fu. Olympic and world champion swimmer Anthony Ervin was also present as a special guest.

Launched in 2010 with entrepreneur and philanthropist Peter Lim’s $10 million donation, the scholarship has since disbursed 4,923 scholarships amounting to $11.6 million to support Singapore’s sporting talent.

To be eligible for the scholarship, recipients have to meet a set of criteria which include consistent results in relevant sports competitions.

Other recipients for 2024 included roller skater Keenan Brunkard, who was the first from his sport in the high performance category. The 15-year-old Singapore Sports School student, who made his Asiad debut last October, said the S$5,000 scholarship money would allow him to purchase better equipment.

The 16-year-old added: “I feel really honoured to be the first one and for everyone to appreciate my achievement. Skating is not too well known, but this is an example that it is starting to get recognised and I hope more people can start to pursue it too.”