Bowl For A Cause 2018 raises $28,000

National para-bowler Kalvin Tay rolling the ball in the inaugural Bowl For A Cause 2018 at Temasek Club yesterday. The event, jointly organised by the Singapore Disability Sports Council and the Bowling Association for the Disabled (Singapore), saw 34 corporate teams pit their bowling skills in the name of para-bowling for persons with disabilities. A total of $28,000 was raised by the teams. Team Sunray clinched the Champion title with 2,452 pinfalls, followed by Team David (2,333) and Team Bamm (2,284).

