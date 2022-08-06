Boundless Bash can give rivals a thrashing

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(6) STANLEY PARK comes from a very much in-form stable. He was caught late over this course and distance second-up in a fast race.

(7) SLIM JANNIE also improved second-up after being disqualified on debut over this course and distance. He should make further improvement.

(8) GOLD ENSIGN made a cracking debut but has not been out since last September. If anywhere near ready, he could prove difficult to beat.

(1) NDAKA has pace but tends to lack the extra late. He can score one day.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(5) MAQUETTE has always been well regarded by the stable. The blinkers saw her find her best form last time. She goes well on the turf, while many of her rivals are switching from the Poly.

(1) AUNTY LIZZY is quick and was a comfortable last-start winner on the Poly. She has a 4kg claimer up and could follow up.

There should not be much between her and (8) LADY CATHERINE with the score one-all on the Poly. The switch to turf saw her finish last of 10, although not beaten far. She gets a 1.5kg relief.

(2) LOUIS' DIAMOND is having her first run for a new stable. She boasts some fair Cape form and is not out of it.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(7) PROMETTERE found solid market support on debut when a close third. He can make the required improvement with that run.

(9) WITHOUT QUESTION enjoyed the extra distance when narrowly beaten over this course and distance last time. With the stable in good form, he should run a big race.

(12) WINTER PEARL has finished in the money in all four starts. But he has drawn wide in a competitive field.

(3) JOHNNY'S HOPE was out-paced in his sprint debut and should make good improvement over the extra 200m.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(8) DROGARATI has met stronger rivals on the Poly. He is down in class and has another top rider aboard.

(4) TWO OF US is also dropping in class and has been holding his form. He also has a 4kg claimer up which should see him competitive.

(9) PHILISPIEL won well in the soft going last time. He got only a three-point penalty and gets 1.5kg relief.

(12) FATHER'S FROST has come back well after a lengthy break. He has won over this course and distance.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) ETHIOPIAN QUEEN has been disappointing after showing early promise. But she has tumbled down the ratings and looks to be off a more competitive mark.

(11) AMARANDI caused a major upset when scoring last time, with many of the rivals behind her. She is in with another winning shot.

(12) JACK'S BIRD has also come down in the handicap. With a 4kg claimer up, she could be competitive.

(3) LIVE MY LIFE has improved with blinkers, winning two starts back. She is lightly raced and was not far back in her handicap debut.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(10) ALITTLEBITNAUGHTY has the worst draw but goes very well over this course and distance. She can go one better.

(5) HOT STRIKE was running on from the worst draw last time. She has done better against stronger opposition and this looks to be the right race.

(7) RECKLESS LOVE was close-up over further last run but goes well over this trip. She should give a good account.

(1) FATEFUL MISTRESS, who showed up well in a sprint last time, is back over a more suitable trip from a plum draw.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) MOUNT LAUREL caught the eye when running on well from a tough draw in a feature event. She has a big weight but is more than capable.

(11) HUMDINGER has the widest draw but won a cracking race last time in a useful field. She should run another forward race.

(4) TIME TO ROLL is on a roll, bidding for a fourth straight win. She does take on stronger rivals but can follow up.

(9) AQUAE SULIS went down narrowly in a desperate finish on the Poly. She goes well over this trip.

RACE 8 (1,750M)

(1) BOUNDLESS BASH has improved with every outing and rates as the one to beat in a moderate maiden field.

Her biggest threat could come from Highveld raider (8) DAWN MISSION, who was caught on the line on the Poly last run but has some steady Highveld form.

(9) UNIQUE POWER is lightly raced but has put in two useful recent efforts on the Poly and can feature.

(6) TEMPERATE ZONE has not been far back in her first two starts. She can finish in the money.