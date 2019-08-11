Bouncing off the calories before ST Run

Gym sessions can be boring. Treadmills can be dreary.

But participants of The Straits Times Run can now look to "rebound" from such monotony as they prepare for their Sept 29 race.

Bounce Fit classes are rigorous enough to get you breathless and work every muscle in your body, but fun enough to make you love it and get a laugh out of it.

Originating from Australia, it is a total-body workout that burns up to 900 calories per session and participants of this year's ST run can try a class on Aug 25 as part of the run's build-up programme.

"It is basically 45 minutes of non-stop fun while getting you in shape," said Bounce team leader and host Muhammad Nor.

"Each session will require you to engage your entire body, especially your legs and it pushes your stamina and endurance throughout the session. The only way to improve is to push yourself beyond your limits."

Held at Bounce Singapore, an indoor trampoline park at Orchard Cineleisure, there will be three sessions (9am, 7pm and 8pm) capped at 16 participants per class.

The low-impact and multi-level nature of the workout makes it ideal for all ages and fitness levels.

Nor added: "Some people prefer cardio workouts while others prefer strength or toning exercises. Our sessions require you to engage all of your muscles to get going. It's killing two birds with one stone.

"Ten minutes of jumping on the trampoline is actually equivalent to running for 30 minutes."

IT network engineer Peter Chia, 57, who will be taking part in his first Bounce Fit class, said: "I am curious to find out how this can help with my fitness so it is worth a try. Hopefully, I can bring home some exercises to try on my mattress."

Associate director Sudhir Panda, 36, added: "I thought it was a good opportunity to train for the run. I wanted to experience something new so I signed up for my wife and myself without informing her first. Thankfully she is receptive to understanding how it works as well."

Participants can also have a good time at an aqua aerobics workout on Sept 8 at an aquaDucks pool, which is heated and uses salt water. There will be cardio, strength and resistance exercises, accompanied by music.

Registration for Bounce Fit is open to all ST Run participants, but on a first-come-first-served basis. You may sign up for only one session. Successful registrants need only pay a $5 fee, which will go to the ST School Pocket Money Fund.

Visit straitstimesrun.com to sign up for the Bounce Fit session and AquaFit class in the "pre-run activities & workshops" section under the "race info" tab.

All ST Run participants will receive goodie bags that include a New Balance NB Dry running top and NB Dry finisher's T-shirt. Both are limited edition and worth $49.