Boult's catch at the death wins it

LONDON • Trent Boult said he hoped proud fans back at home would enjoy "diving into their poached eggs" after holding the decisive catch that saw New Zealand beating the West Indies by just five runs in Saturday's Cricket World Cup thriller.

The day/night match at Old Trafford had looked certain to go his team's way when the Caribbean side slumped to 164-7, chasing a target of 292.

The West Indies still needed a further 47 runs when they lost their ninth wicket, yet they got to within one hit of victory thanks to Carlos Brathwaite's 101 - his maiden one-day international century coming after just a lone fifty in his previous 37 matches at this level.

But, with six needed to win, the all-rounder launched the last ball of the penultimate over from Jimmy Neesham high into the Manchester sky only for Boult, just inside the boundary rope, to take a well-judged catch at long-on.

The win saw New Zealand, the 2015 losing finalists, return to the top of the 10-team table, moving them to the brink of semi-final qualification as they remained unbeaten at this year's tournament after thrilling wins over both Sri Lanka and South Africa.

"It's a bit special, to be honest," said Boult, who also took an impressive 4-30 in his maximum 10 overs.

"It's been a bit of an emotional roller coaster sitting there with the pads at times and then being under the pump there with the ball.

"It's what it's all about. It's awesome to be a part of it. And I'm sure there will be a lot of proud Kiwis back home, watching a result like that.

"I'm sure that will give us a little bit of confidence moving hopefully deeper into the tournament."

Asked what his thoughts were as he got underneath Brathwaite's final hit, Boult replied: "Yeah, pressure situation, I guess.

"Initially, I thought it was going to be quite a way inside the rope. It was almost driven for six in the end, but nice to snaffle it. And what a game. Simple as that, really."

Boult took a couple of early wickets but also dropped a difficult chance offered by Chris Gayle, who was missed twice more.

It looked as if the veteran opener might make New Zealand pay dearly, with a typically quick 87 before Boult caught him in the deep.

He added: "The way Chris batted - he's done it many times. But for Carlos to come out and do that as cleanly as he did, pure hitting - I'm going to say that was pretty cool to watch.

"It was a good crowd out there, so it was good for them.

"It was pretty exceptional, a great hundred. But to be on the right side of it is, of course, a very good feeling.

"I'm almost 30 now, so I'm getting on a bit. I've played enough cricket to understand it comes around when it comes around."

While the result effectively ended the West Indies' hopes of reaching the semi-finals, captain Jason Holder urged Brathwaite, who has yet to truly deliver with the bat in the ODI format, to "bring it together more often".

He added: "His work ethic is really good. He's not one to shy away from his responsibilities.

"And he puts in a really good effort into his preparation. The knock that he played today is not surprising to me.

"I guess everybody could sit here and agree that we'd love to see that a little bit more often, that's the general feeling within the group."

