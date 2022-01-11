Boult takes 5 wickets as Bangladesh out for 126

CHRISTCHURCH (New Zealand) • Trent Boult bagged five wickets as Bangladesh were rolled for 126 in reply to New Zealand's mammoth 521 for six declared in the second Test yesterday.

The last wicket fell in the final over of the day in Christchurch as Bangladesh's innings ended inside a session and a half, to leave them 395 in arrears.

After two days, the hosts look well on course for the win they need to draw the two-match series after losing the first Test by eight wickets.

New Zealand had made batting look easy after being sent in on a green wicket with opener Tom Latham in the middle for more than nine hours for his 252, while Devon Conway added 109 and Tom Blundell was 57 not out.

When they declared, pace bowlers Boult and Tim Southee then showed how to move the ball on a verdant surface as they ripped through the visitors' line-up.

Boult, the fourth New Zealander to take 300 Test wickets, put the difference down to local knowledge, saying: "That's the beauty of Test cricket, the little subtleties that come with different grounds.

"The wicket obviously offers a little bit of bounce with a bit of grass on it. It's all about the length here, of us getting them on the front foot and encouraging them to drive down the ground... pitching the ball up and hopefully we can get 10 (wickets) pretty quickly again."

Boult ended with five for 43 and Southee took three for 28, while only two relative Test novices, Yasir Ali, who made 55, and Nurul Hasan, who was out for 41, provided any resistance for the tourists.

"Of course, we're disappointed," Bangladesh batting coach Ashwell Prince said. "If we can learn something from the Kiwis batting on day one, it was that they left a lot more balls outside the off stump."

Elsewhere, Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput will miss the first two one-day internationals in Sri Lanka after testing positive for Covid-19 at the start of their tour, an official said yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE