Boss away, double at home

Ricardo Le Grange will probably enjoy his hot dog in Central Park even better now.

The South African trainer may be on a two-week holiday in New York until Aug 3, but halfway around the world, his Kranji stable staff were not putting their feet up going by their double from King Louis ($34) and Senor Don ($37) on Sunday.

Le Grange hates splitting his horses, but he could be forgiven for having a softer spot for the first winner, King Louis. He has taken over the ownership of the former Group 3 winner.

The 2018 El Dorado Classic victor can be hit-and-miss, but he was right on song in the $50,000 Class 4 race over 1,700m.

Despite racing three wide without cover, the Medaglia d'Oro seven-year-old still had plenty left in the locker when Brazilian jockey Bernardo Pinheiro clicked him up upon cornering.

A combative Melody Fair (Iskandar Rosman) held on gamely, but after nearly one year of seeing rears in 17 starts, King Louis was not going to be denied his return to the throne this time.

While King Louis got home in a scrap, in sharp contrast, Senor Don's victory in the $70,000 Class 3 Division 2 race (1,200m) gave Pinheiro the proverbial armchair ride.

After an uncontested lead from the off, the Argentinian-bred Senor Candy five-year-old careered away to a 41/2-length win from Legend Of The Sun (Iskandar).

Assistant trainer Jacci Detert usually works behind the scenes on racedays, but with the boss not around, the media-shy South African horsewoman was the one greeting the two winners at the scales.

"We're very happy with the two wins. They were exceptionally good rides, especially King Louis from the wide draw," she said.

"As for Senor Don, it was his second run after a spell. He was in a nice Class 3 field and he won easily."

After two blank meetings, Pinheiro has bounced back with his first Kranji treble on Sunday.

The 26-year-old went on to knock in a third winner with Lion Spirit ($36) for trainer Kuah Cheng Tee in the $30,000 Class 5 race over 1,700m on Polytrack, bringing his tally for his five-month contract to six winners.

"I can't find the words to describe how I feel," he said.

"I work hard and have also been learning a lot, it doesn't matter what the result is. A big thank you to all the trainers and owners for their support.

"I'm happy for Ricardo. He has an amazing team behind him."