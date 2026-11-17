Borobudur Marathon cut short after extreme heat leaves hundreds ill
- Organisers stopped the 2026 Borobudur Marathon early after WBGT hit 32.3 deg C, a black-flag heat warning, to protect runners from heatstroke.
- About 2,000 of 5,000 marathon runners were still on course. Medical tents were 90% full, and 244 runners needed treatment.
- This was the event’s second heat-related stoppage in 10 years. One runner had cardiac arrest but was resuscitated and taken to hospital.
AI generated
SEMARANG, Central Java – Organisers were forced to cut short the 2026 Borobudur Marathon in Central Java before its scheduled finish on Nov 15 after extreme heat raised concerns over runners’ safety, with hundreds reportedly falling ill.
Race Director Andreas Kansil said organisers halted the race at 9.45am local time after monitoring showed the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) had reached 32.3 deg C, triggering a black-flag warning for extreme heat.