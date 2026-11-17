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The marathon was halted with 1hr 15min remaining before the 11am cutoff time.

SEMARANG, Central Java – Organisers were forced to cut short the 2026 Borobudur Marathon in Central Java before its scheduled finish on Nov 15 after extreme heat raised concerns over runners’ safety, with hundreds reportedly falling ill.

Race Director Andreas Kansil said organisers halted the race at 9.45am local time after monitoring showed the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) had reached 32.3 deg C, triggering a black-flag warning for extreme heat.