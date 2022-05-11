Born to win is prepped for a big show

Do not be too hasty in jumping off Born To Win.

Just because he finished third in his last start on April 23, when sent away as joint favourite, does not mean he is a spent force.

Born To Win is better than that.

Tim Fitzsimmons, who is set for a brilliant season, has worked hard with the six-year-old and is ready to put that last-start setback behind him.

Born To Win was the one who caught the eye at trackwork at Kranji yesterday morning.

If he brings that form into Saturday's race, he will take some running down.

The five-time winner was not out to make time. But his 600m spurt in 40.9 seconds ensured that he went into many notebooks as a horse to follow over the weekend.

A 37-start veteran, who was formerly with John O'Hara and Leslie Khoo, Born To Win's last victory was in a 1,600m race on grass in February.

It must be pointed out that it was a Class 5 contest and it served to see him promoted to Class 4.

Ronnie Stewart was on the reins in that Class 4 contest when Born To Win ran third to Great Expectation.

He did not get any favours in the race but still managed to come home full of running.

In late March, reigning champion jockey Hakim Kamaruddin had the ride and, over the 1,400m, he was found wanting.

But that was after racing keenly in the early and middle parts of the race.

Both times, Born To Win finished 11/2 lengths behind the winner.

The 1,600m on the Polytrack on Saturday is more to his liking and his 50kg handicap will be an absolute luxury.

Also impressive on the training track was Watery.

A handsome chestnut by Showcasing, Watery has been knocking on the door. His winning turn should not be too far away. It could be Saturday.

Matthew Kellady was the man in the saddle when the youngster ran the 600m in 39.9sec.

He made his debut in mid-March - but it was uneventful.

Watery received a check soon after that start in that 1,200m contest. He stayed seventh all the way, finishing four lengths behind the winner, Istataba.

He had another torrid time at his second start.

Ridden by Shafrizal Saleh, he got his head up while racing in the back stretch.

Although having to race wide, he was doing his best work over the concluding 250m.

He was the one to follow in his last start. Again he suffered interference.

That time, while gaining on the leaders, he received a bad check, which put paid to his chances.

He never recovered and could collect only a minor cheque for finishing fourth.

Watery is better than that and trainer Shane Baertschiger has put him through the grinder.

Come Saturday in the race which features some precocious youngsters like Deception and Dixit Dominus, Baertschiger will have his youngster trotting out to the start looking like a million bucks.

Keep an eye also on Poroshiri.

He had leading hoop Manoel Nunes doing the steering when running the 600m in 38sec.

That, after being "loosened up" with a strong canter.

Down to contest the only 1,700m race on Saturday's card, the five-year-old is a last-start winner over a similar trip.

That was a month ago when, with Nunes entrusted with the task, Poroshiri beat Endless in a tight finish.

It was the first time that the Brazilian jockey had ridden the Hideyuki Takaoka-trained stayer in a race.

A back-to-back double is not out of the question.