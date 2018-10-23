Boosting Haw Par-a sports

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung taking a wefie with (back row, from left) Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) president Kevin Wong, Haw Par Corporation chief Wee Ee Lim and six para-athletes, who were among the recipients of the inaugural Haw Par Para Sports Bursary Awards. The awards were launched at the National Youth Sports Institute Satellite yesterday, with $42,600 given out to 29 beneficiaries. Each athlete received $900 to $1,800 to support their sporting pursuits, with the sum depending on occupation, household income, support needs, performance and reasons for application.