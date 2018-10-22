'Bolt given contract': Differing accounts

SYDNEY • Conflicting accounts have emerged after eight-gold Olympian Usain Bolt was reportedly offered a contract by A-League side Central Coast Mariners yesterday.

Bolt's agent Ricky Simms confirmed that the retired sprinter, who scored two goals for Mariners in a trial match earlier this month, had done enough to earn a full-time deal from the Australian outfit.

"In response to the media stories, yes, Usain has been offered a contract," Simms was quoted as saying by Fairfax Media, declining to comment further.

However, if Bolt, who hung up his running spikes last year, was indeed given a deal to make the switch to professional football, which has long been his "dream", then Mariners coach Mike Mulvey was not involved in the decision.

Bolt was not part of the Mariners' league opener against Brisbane Roar yesterday and Mulvey claimed afterwards that he knew nothing about whether the Jamaican was now on the club's books.

"That's for a few pay grades above my level," Mulvey, whose side drew 1-1 away, was quoted as saying in Australian media.

"You're just talking about speculation.

"I don't know anything about what you're talking about and that's the honest truth."

He also cast doubt as to whether Bolt could make the step up with the fierce competition for places, saying: "I do appreciate how important this story is for the rest of the world.

"But you have a look at our frontline today and you wonder if he could get into any of those positions, wouldn't you?"

Last week, Bolt turned down the offer of a two-year deal to play for Maltese champions Valletta, with the 32-year-old preferring to extend his three-month stay Down Under.

According to Mariners chief executive Shaun Mielekamp, Bolt has an "indefinite training period" with the club.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS