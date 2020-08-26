Bolt birthday bash under police probe

NEW YORK • World record holder and eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica after last week celebrating his 34th birthday with a big bash mask-free.

Jamaica's Health Ministry confirmed late on Monday that the retired sprint king, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m, had tested positive after he posted a video on social media around midday saying he was waiting to hear back on his results.

"I did a test on Saturday to leave (Jamaica) because I have work," Bolt said in a video posted on Twitter. "I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and be safe.

"Also, I am having no symptoms, I will quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and to see how I go about quarantining myself from the ministry of health.

"Until then, I will call my friends and tell them once they came in contact with me to be safe, quarantine and take it easy."

Last Friday, the only sprinter to win the 100m and 200m golds at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016), threw a birthday party. Guests included Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling, West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle and Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey.

So far, none of the other famous partygoers are said to have been infected by Covid-19, with Sky Sports confirming Sterling had tested negative in Jamaica. He will need to undergo another test before he is allowed into England's biosphere "bubble" after he was called up for next month's Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark.

A video posted online of the party showed dozens of people not adhering to safe distancing measures nor wearing masks, while they danced to music by Adele and Jamaican reggae singer Koffee.

"Best birthday ever," Bolt, who hung up his spikes in 2017, wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of himself holding three-month old Olympia, his daughter with partner Kasi Bennett.

After the confirmation, fans wished him a speedy recovery on social media - "drink up your ginger tea," one wrote - although some accused him of carelessness as Jamaican authorities limit gatherings up of to 20 people.

Daily confirmed cases on the Caribbean island have surged to more than 60 per day over the past four days from less than 10 just a few weeks ago. Jamaica now has 1,612 confirmed cases, with 622 active cases and 16 deaths from Covid-19.

Officials put the uptick in cases down to the reopening of international borders as well as celebration over a long weekend this month to mark Independence Day and Emancipation Day.

They have also blamed people who refuse to wear masks and practise social distancing - both are compulsory by law.

According to the Jamaica Observer, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said local police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the birthday party.

"There are reports of an activity related to Usain Bolt," Mr Holness said. "These matters are all being thoroughly investigated and the police will give a report on these matters in near future."

Bolt last competed internationally at the 2017 world championships in London.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS