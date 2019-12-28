Bold Thruster gears up for New Year Cup

Tivic Stable's money-spinner Bold Thruster looks set to continue from where he left off by starting the 2020 Singapore racing season with a big bang.

A winner on the last day of the 2019 racing season on Dec 8, the four-year-old Australian-bred has been well drilled for the $175,000 New Year Cup on Wednesday.

The Group 3 Polytrack 1,200m feature is traditionally the curtain-raiser of the new racing calendar.

At Kranji yesterday morning, Bold Thruster signalled his winning intentions with his captivating display on the training track.

Trainer Michael Clements put his charge through a solid two-round workout. The striking black gelding went at a leisurely pace to clock 41sec for 600m in his first lap. After a short rest, he raised the tempo in his second round and sizzled over 600m in a swift 34sec.

He looked spot-on.

"He remains in good form and condition, and has done well since his last-start win," said Clements, who has sent Bold Thruster out four times for a win and two narrow seconds since he took over the horse from trainer Shane Baertschiger.

Under Baertschiger, Bold Thruster won six races, three of them in Group 3 over 1,200m on turf - the Saas Fee Stakes, the JBBA Singapore-Three-Year-Old Sprint and the Rocket Man Sprint.

The prolific sprinter has amassed about $605,000 in prize money.

While hopeful of victory in Wednesday's New Year Cup, Clements and Bold Thruster's jockey, three-time champion Vlad Duric, are mindful of the strong opposition in the handicap event.

Bold Thruster is handicapped at 58kg - third heaviest in the New Year Cup after Distinctive Darci (59kg) and Skywalk (58.5kg) - and has drawn very wide in Gate 13.

He will jump from Gate 12 - the outer-most barrier - if both emergency acceptors, Super Fortune (Gate 14) and Wolf Warrior (Gate 11), fail to secure their places.

"He will be tested from his wide barrier draw and conceding weight to two progressive types in River Radiance and Surpass Natural," said Clements, runner-up behind Mark Walker in the 2019 Singapore trainers' championship table .

The Leticia Dragon-trained Surpass Natural, who is unbeaten in five starts, gets in with only 50.5kg.

The Mok Zhan Lun-trained River Radiance, a winner of four of his last five starts, will carry bottomweight of 50kg.

Duric also pointed out both up-and-coming horses as threats, as well as Skywalk, who is now 2kg better off for a neck defeat by Bold Thruster last start over the Polytrack 1,100m.

The Australian jockey, however, reckoned the wide barrier is not going to pose a problem for his mount.

"He's a horse who can be a bit tricky in the barrier and can tend to miss the start a little bit," he said.

"If anything, the positive thing is it could be better than the inside, where if he leaves badly away, we will have a problem. So, yeah, the barrier is no issue for him.

"But it's going to be a harder race than when he won the other day. He's got to carry a little more weight and, you know, he has got to face some nice horses there with light weights - Surpass Natural and River Radiance - and obviously Skywalk.

"But, look, I'm very confident with the horse - that he will be right there at the finish, probably will be hard to beat again. Fingers crossed."