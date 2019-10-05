Boks put one foot in last 8

SHIZUOKA • South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus said his team had "ticked the box" after yesterday's seven-try 49-3 demolition of Italy ensured that a Rugby World Cup quarter-final spot is all but certain.

"Our game against Italy was always going to determine who would progress from the pool," said Erasmus, who has seen his men lose their Pool B opener 23-13 to New Zealand and hammer African neighbours Namibia 57-3.

South Africa are top of the pool and level on 10 points with Italy. The All Blacks are a point behind but have played a game fewer.

The Springboks' last pool match is against minnows Canada on Tuesday.

And they will be boosted by the destruction of an Italian side reduced to 14 men for most of the second-half after prop Andrea Lovotti was red carded for a tip-tackle.

Erasmus said: "One box ticked. We have the Canada game and then another game (the quarter-final) in the same frame of intensity as tonight."

The turning point was Lovotti's sending-off, he admitted, after Italy's two tight-head props went off injured inside the first 30 minutes.

Two of the seven tries were scored by dynamic winger Cheslin Kolbe, who has proved a thorn in the side of any opposition, whether in a Springbok jersey or playing for Toulouse in the French Top 14.

He was taken off late on, however, after turning his ankle in a tackle but the coach gave him a clean bill of health.

However, Erasmus admitted the Springboks had not been "perfect", highlighting the need to improve their defensive discipline.

"And we definitely need to get better on the attacking side. But I'm pretty happy how we handled that game," he added.

"We play to our strengths. We know that the way we played tonight was enough to get through to the quarter-finals."

Meanwhile, a furious Italy coach Conor O'Shea lambasted Lovotti for "crass stupidity" after his dangerous tackle left the team with an "impossible" task.

Italy had come out strongly in the second half and were threatening the Springbok line at 17-3 down.

But Lovotti, aided by Nicola Quaglio, picked Duane Vermeulen up by his feet and speared him head-first into the turf, leaving referee Wayne Barnes with little option but to give a straight red card.

"At 17-3, we had to hang in and do something... and then just crass stupidity," fumed O'Shea.

"I'm destroyed really for everybody because we worked so hard," added the Irishman, whose team must now beat defending champions New Zealand next Saturday to have any hope of reaching the last eight.

"I thought the boys fought valiantly but when you're down in numbers against a great side, it's just impossible."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE