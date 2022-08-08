Boks can still improve, says coach after NZ win

CAPE TOWN • A year out from the Rugby World Cup, defending champions South Africa look to be in a good position, but one of their biggest rivals, New Zealand, are floundering.

The Springboks recorded their biggest victory over the All Blacks in 94 years last Saturday, romping to a 26-10 win in their Rugby Championship opener in Mbombela.

They were dominant in all facets of play, grinding the visitors into submission with their stifling defence and excellence at the breakdown.

It was a vast improvement on the stuttering displays against Wales last month, when they won the home Test series 2-1, but largely failed to impress, something South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber acknowledged.

"I don't think we're a finished product yet. We did a good assessment after the Wales series and built on the stuff that we felt needed to be improved," he said.

"We've always wanted to win every single game but, for us, it's also about improving on the goals that we've set out for ourselves."

One of the major disappointments against Wales was the unforced errors and general inaccuracy, which meant they were unable to build sustained pressure on the tourists for large parts of the series, but that aspect was better against New Zealand.

"We spoke about pitching up with intensity during the week and trying to be accurate with what we've planned," Nienaber said.

"I thought we did that well. We had good intensity and I thought we executed our plans very well."

Both teams meet again in a second Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday and the Boks will be confident of inflicting a sixth defeat in seven Tests for the All Blacks.

The Kiwis are in a downward spiral and the pressure on beleaguered coach Ian Foster is unrelenting, with the loss to South Africa following three defeats by Ireland and another by France.

Foster has now lost nine of 25 matches in charge of the three-time world champions - a stark contrast to his predecessor Steve Hansen, who suffered 10 defeats in 107 Tests.

However, he was his usual spiky self after being questioned, insisting he had seen improvement from his players.

"It was a step up from our last series," Foster said. "The line-out worked well, our maul defence was good and our overall defence was pretty solid but the timing in terms of attack was a bit off."

Australia also got their Rugby Championship campaign under way last Saturday but their 41-26 win over Argentina in Mendoza was marred by a "pretty serious" Achilles injury to Quade Cooper.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie revealed the fly-half is set to spend an extended period on the sidelines but he has talented options in reserve to overcome the setback.

